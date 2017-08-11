Public Libraries Giving Away Solar Eclipse Glasses
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Great American Eclipse, the first solar eclipse visible in all of America since 1979, is coming up fast.
On Aug. 21, the entire viewing area will be plunged into darkness. Although our viewing area isn’t in the path of totality, Arkansas and Oklahoma will still see a near eclipse.
However, it’s essential that anyone planning to watch the eclipse gets proper eye protection.
Staring at the sun can damage an eye’s retina, causing temporary or even permanent damage.
To safely view the eclipse, pick up ISO certified eclipse glasses.
You can find the glasses at online vendors including EclipseGlasses.com, Celestron, Explore Scientific and Meade Instruments. They are also available in stores including: 7-Eleven, Best Buy, Lowe’s and Walmart.
Several libraries are giving away the glasses for free.
Here’s a list of libraries that are giving away the glasses. Call ahead to ensure they still have glasses.
- Alma Public Library
- Bentonville Public Library
- Cedarville Public Library
- Charleston Public Library
- Elkins Public Library
- Eureka Springs Public Library
- Fayetteville Public Library – The library is giving away the glasses while supplies last during an eclipse prep event on Sunday (Aug. 13) from 1:30-4 p.m.
- Fort Smith Public Library – They will also be having viewing parties at the different branches with glasses available.
- Gentry Public Library
- Gravette Public Library
- Mulberry Public Library
- Pope County Library System
- Springdale Public Library – Giving away solar eclipse glasses during eclipse viewing event on Aug. 21.
- Winslow Public Library
- Wister Public Library
- Van Buren Public Library