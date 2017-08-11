× Public Libraries Giving Away Solar Eclipse Glasses

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Great American Eclipse, the first solar eclipse visible in all of America since 1979, is coming up fast.

On Aug. 21, the entire viewing area will be plunged into darkness. Although our viewing area isn’t in the path of totality, Arkansas and Oklahoma will still see a near eclipse.

However, it’s essential that anyone planning to watch the eclipse gets proper eye protection.

Staring at the sun can damage an eye’s retina, causing temporary or even permanent damage.

To safely view the eclipse, pick up ISO certified eclipse glasses.

You can find the glasses at online vendors including EclipseGlasses.com, Celestron, Explore Scientific and Meade Instruments. They are also available in stores including: 7-Eleven, Best Buy, Lowe’s and Walmart.

Several libraries are giving away the glasses for free.

Here’s a list of libraries that are giving away the glasses. Call ahead to ensure they still have glasses.