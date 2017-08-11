× ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Buried In Arkansas

DELIGHT (KFSM) — Singer Glen Campbell was buried on Wednesday (Aug. 9) in Arkansas.

The Campbell family had a private ceremony in his hometown of Delight. Campbell died on Tuesday (Aug. 8) at the age of 81 after battling Alzheimer’s disease.

There will be a private memorial for the “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer at an undisclosed date.

The Campbell family thanked fans for “their enormous outpouring of love and support” in an announcement on Facebook on Thursday (Aug. 10).