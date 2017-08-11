Ryan Woolard Takes The Reins At Decatur

DECATUR (KFSM)–Following a one win season, Decatur made a change at the top of its program. Ryan Woolard steps in for his first head coaching job after assisting for seven years in Missouri.

“I have a little bit of [a style] in mind but I’m working at it. One thing as a coach at the high school level is you can’t be set in your mind on what you’re gonna do,” Woolard said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Woolard first became aware of the football scene in Northwest Arkansas a few years ago. "When I was in Missouri, our JV played Decatur's varsity team."

The Bulldogs have struggle with numbers the first few weeks of the summer, but don't lack for speed. Decatur boasts senior wide receiver Taylor Haisman, a seven time state track champion.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I do the 800, 400 and relays. The speed from track helps me be faster than the guy that's guarding me. It allows me to get downfield faster," Haisman explained.

In the backfield, senior Alex Lee is the focal point on offense.

"His strength is his leadership. He works hard, he runs hard and I'm glad to have him on the team. He's probably gonna be one of our biggest leaders," said Woolard.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the new head coach is still molding his own style, there is one constant theme he's preached to players.

"I am my brothers keeper. We are all brothers and have each others backs," said Lee.

"We are a brotherhood and brothers together. Keep your brother safe, protect your brother, be here always for your brother cause we're a family," coach Woolard said.

Decatur opens the season against Berryville on Friday September 1 at 7 p.m.