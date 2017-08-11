Sallisaw Police Investigating Two Cases Of Counterfeit Money Use

SALLISAW (KFSM) — The Sallisaw Police Department is investigating two cases of counterfeit money being used at local businesses, Cpt. Jeff Murray said.

The Dollar General Store on East Cherokee reported that two male suspects used two counterfeit $20 bills on July 18. Murray said the bills were of poor quality, and both suspects appeared to be younger white males.

The Diamond Express Convenience store on Kerr Blvd. reported that they had received one $20 bill on July 30.

Detectives are working to determine if these cases are related.

If you have any information, contact the Sallisaw Police Department at (918) 775-4177.

Murray said counterfeit cases are a growing concern. He said to pay closer attention to your money and if you suspect you might have counterfeit bill, contact the police department.