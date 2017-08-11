× Sebastian County Detention Deputy Fired After Allegedly Smuggling Contraband Into Facility

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A Sebastian County Adult Detention Center deputy was arrested after officials learned he was allegedly smuggling contraband into the facility.

Darryl Wingate, 29, of Fort Smith, is facing charges of furnishing prohibited articles and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office media release.

Officials learned about Wingate’s alleged smuggling activities on Wednesday (Aug. 9) and he was later arrested and fired from his post, the release states. He has been working for SCADC for about three months.

“This type of violation and unethical action is contrary to the high standards and creed of our department,” said Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck. “Our own employees discovered this and took immediate action and arrested Wingate. We will not tolerate this type of behavior. This type of action tarnishes the outstanding work of the men and women in our law enforcement community. This does not reflect the outstanding work of the dedicated men and women of our department.”