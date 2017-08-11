× Twin $350 Million-Plus Jackpots Stir Lottery Ticket Frenzy

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — For the first time since all U.S. Lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, both games have prizes over the $300 million mark.

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $393 million, and the Powerball jackpot stands at $356 million.

Brian Green doesn’t regularly buy lottery tickets, but he figured it wouldn’t hurt to buy a Mega Millions ticket while he stopped in a convenience store on Howell Mill Road Friday.

“I got to get rich some kind of way,” he said with a smile.

Thoughts of winning either prize has Georgians dreaming about what they’d do with the winnings.

“I’m going to get into investing in property,” said Jerome Thompson.

“I’m going to buy a lot of land, build, help family members out, start some businesses,” said Karim Lateef.

Mike Semko regularly plays the lottery. He’s won $1,000 a couple of times playing scratch-off games, although he admits he’s spent way more than that over the years just buying tickets. He’s heard the argument before that if lottery players would just invest the money they spend on tickets, they’d have a nice little nest egg.

“But that’s not fun. This is fun,” he said with a laugh.

The next Mega Million’s drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. The next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 11 p.m.