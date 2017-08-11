Van Buren Police Search For Suspect Involved In Motorcycle Pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Officers with the Van Buren Police Department are searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in a pursuit with police on Aug. 3, Detective Jonathan Wear said.

Officers attempted to stop a motorcycle at South 4th and Industrial Park Road at about 9:05 a.m. after receiving a call of reckless driving.

The driver stopped and then took off at a high rate of speed. According to the press release, the suspect fled for a short time before the pursuit was discontinued because of safety reasons.

The suspect was a white male with brown hair. He was wearing a face mask and bandana.

Police said he was riding a white cruiser style bike with a possible license plate number 608084. Police also said the suspect appeared to be taunting police and wanted to lead officers in a pursuit.

A motorcycle was found in the 700 block of North 12th Street in Van Buren on Thursday night (Aug. 10) that police said could be the one used in the pursuit. The recovered motorcycle had been reported stolen out of Fort Smith.

If you have any information, contact the Van Buren Police Department at (479) 474-1234.