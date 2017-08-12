Cedarville Aims To Finish With A Winning Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARVILLE (KFSM)-- Cedarville finished with just two wins for the fourth-straight year last season. But, they are not discouraged instead the Pirates have been working on changing their mentality during the offseason.

"Coach has been reminding us every practice is that it’s a mindset," said senior Blain Small. "That you have to have to want to win, and just to play."

The Pirates were close in a handful of games games last fall, losing by a combined 13 points. Those losses motivated them to work on building endurance to be able finish games this year.

Cedarville is aiming to turn things around this season, but for now they are focused on starting the fall with a W.

"The boys are pumped up for the Mountainburg game," said Small. "I know if we win that I mean it’s all uphill from there."

Cedarville will host rival Mountainburg September 1st at 7:00 p.m.