× Local DJs, Community Hosts Dance For Lucy, Raises Funds For Driver Killed In Accident

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) — A downtown Little Rock venue hosted a concert Friday (Aug. 12) to raise money for 27-year-old Lucy Enloe, who was killed in an accident last week.

The Rev Room put on a night of EDM music to help raise money for a fund called “Justice for Lucy.” The fund aims to raise money to help seek out the driver who drove away after hitting Lucy’s vehicle. Lucy was struck and killed by another driver moments later, while she waited for help.

Michael Brown was one of the event organizers and a good friend of Lucy’s. He said tonight is a celebration of life.

“We want to make sure and keep Lucy’s spirit alive. Lucy was a staple in the hospitality industry. She was back in school making amazing strides. She worked with kids with cancer,” Brown said. “She deserves this [event].”

Event organizer Lindsay Hild said tonight is about having a good time and remembering Lucy for who she was.

“The cool thing about this is we’re bringing entertainment. We’re bringing people out. There’s people I’ve actually talked to who have never met Lucy and heard about her,” Hild Said. “So, it’s really cool to put this event on to shed some light on such a dark situation.”

Brown said Lucy was an inspiration to him and everyone around her. The Rev Room is also hosting another event for Lucy Saturday night, called Rock N’ Roll for Lucy. All proceeds from Friday and Saturday’s events will go towards the Justice for Lucy fund.

“What we’re wanting to do is set up a fund so that we can start a reward and also we want to keep Lucy relevant in the news and being remembered so we can catch this monster that killed our best friend.” He continues with saying, “The father says it’s number one priority to him to find this person that took his daughter’s life.”