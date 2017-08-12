Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Traditional Spanish Gazpacho

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Hey Good Cookin' is perfect for the hot summer days we have been facing and it's full of fresh local produce. Check out this Traditional Spanish Gazpacho, served cold and it gets better the longer it sits before serving!

Traditional Spanish Gazpacho

Ingredients

2 lbs. ripe tomatoes, cored and quartered

2 garlic cloves, roughly minced

½ white onion, roughly chopped

1 green bell pepper

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and roughly chopped

¼ t cumin

2 T red wine vinegar

½ T salt

½ C olive oil

1 piece bread, 3-4 inches in length (French bread typically used)

Directions

Place the piece of bread in a bowl with water in order to soak it. Once soaked, put all the water way and squeeze the soaked bread with your hands as much as you can and set aside.

In a blender or food processor add the tomatoes, garlic, onion, pepper, cucumber, and squeezed bread. Pulse a few times to break down.

Add in your cumin, red wine vinegar, salt. Blend until smooth.

With the blender or food processor add, add the olive oil slowly.

Add to a container and chill for a few hours (ideally 6 hours).

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods