Packers Bring Back Long-Snapper Brett Goode

GREEN BAY (KFSM)–On Saturday, Green Bay announced they were returning a familiar face, signing Brett Goode to the active roster. Goode was the Packers primary long snapper from 2008-2016. He has played in 142 regular season games and 14 playoff contests.

The Arkansas and Northside high school alum originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2008 as an undrafted free agent before joining the Packers. He will be wearing No. 61 again this season.

The veteran long-snapper will be competing against inexperienced Derek Hart for the starting job.

Goode tweeted about his return to Green Bay: