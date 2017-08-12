Razorback Fan Day Kicks Off At The University of Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Razorback fans from all over the state met for Football Fan Day on Saturday (Aug. 12).

Jeff Sutterfield and his family mark their calendars every year and plan a trip from Yellville to Fayetteville just to be a part of the fun. "We do it every year we come up to a lot of games during the year so it's really not a bad drive for us." said Sutterfield.

The Willard and Pat Walker Pavilion/Walker Family Training Center was filled with fun events for everyone. Kids could enjoy an indoor obstacle course, a petting cage with Tusk the Hog, and of course autographs from the Razorback football team.

Pom squad member Abby Metz used the event as a way to personally connect with fans.

"Kids notice you more than you think and it makes us feel really good," said Metz. "Hopefully it makes them feel special, as well, because we really getting to know them."

"In 2008 and 2009, I was the Razorback mascot so I did "Big Red" and "Ribby the Razorback," said Steve Sparks.

Fan Day is yearly event and happens before the football season starts -- it is free to the public.