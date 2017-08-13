× Garrett’s Blog: Wet Sunday Weather

Locally heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms soaked much of Eastern Oklahoma and NW Arkansas with as much as 2-3″ falling in isolated areas prompting flash flood warnings.

The heaviest of the rainfall is expected during the first part of Sunday with slightly drier weather in store for this afternoon.

Cooler than normal temperatures will continue due to extensive cloud cover and rain in the area with highs only expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Here’s a look at how Sunday plays out…

10AM SUNDAY: Widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms continue with a risk of localized flash flooding.

1PM SUNDAY: The heaviest rain will shift east with cloudy skies continuing and a risk of a few showers into the afternoon.

5PM SUNDAY: Expect overcast skies will only a passing shower or two.

Another thunderstorms complex could move into the area late tonight into Monday with more locally heavy rain.

The unsettled pattern is expected to persist into the upcoming workweek with frequent rounds of heavy rainfall.

-Garrett