Martin Takes Over Heavener After Winless Season

HEAVENER, Okla. (KFSM) – Times were tough for Heavener in 2016 but in comes new head coach Scott Martin to try to turn things around.

The Wolves went winless last season and have one more season in 3A before dropping in classification for the 2018 season.

"Just glad to be back at it," Martin said. "The kids are working hard it feels like it's been 365 days since we've been on the football field."

Martin joined the Wolves after leading Chandler in the 2016 season.

"I got to hire a really good staff and they did a really good job of preparing for this upcoming season," Martin said. "The kids are excited and each practice has been on task. They want to learn and they want to work. You just have to teach them how to do it."

Heavener kicks off the 2017 season on Aug. 25 at Haskell.