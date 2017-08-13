Mountainburg Hoping To Reload, Not Rebuild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mountainburg (KFSM)-- Mountainburg graduated over 10 seniors, the majority of which were starters. But, the Dragons don’t like to consider this a rebuilding year, more like reloading.

"When you lose seniors you always have got to rebuild," said Mountainburg Guage Jorgenson. "But, at the same time the seniors that he has, we know what we are doing. We are just as strong as we always have been and we want to get stronger."

One of those that graduated was three-year starting quarterback Quency Pixley. The Dragons lost a big play-maker, but they gained senior QB Robert Roxin who has experience behind center and a different skill set.

"Quency definitely had speed on him," said Jorgenson. "But, one thing that Roxin he has a lot more strength then Quincy does and I feel like with that it’s going to even out really easily he’s got just as good of an arm as I think Quincy did. Robert is a really good leader and I think he will do fine he’ll take up Quincy’s spot pretty nicely."

Expectations are always high to finish near the top of the conference standings. Even with a younger group Mountainburg plans to live up to the high standards.

"Never underestimate us," Jorgenson. "We always pull our weight and never back down from a challenge we are ready to go play."

Mountainburg will host Cedarville September 1st at 7:00 p.m.