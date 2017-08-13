× Multiple Agencies Respond to Train Derailment In Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM)– Several agencies are responding after a train derailed, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

It happened north of Highway 64 and Central High Road, said Lane.

According to Sequoyah County Emergency Management, only two crew members were on board at the time.

The only hazardous material on board was liquid petroleum gas, but crews are not finding any leaks, said emergency management.

Union Pacific, Kansas City Southern, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and fire crews are assisting as well.

No injures injuries have been reported.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.