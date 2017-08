SEQUOYAH COUNTY(KFSM) -Interstate 40 west bound and east bound is shut down due to high waters at milemarker 311 and 318.5, according to a release from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Also U.S. 64 is shutdown about 1.5 miles west of Muldrow because of flooding, OHP said.

Heavy rain in the early morning hours of Sunday (Aug. 13), led to flooding in area.