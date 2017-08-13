× Powerball Jackpot Grows After Saturday’s Drawing

NEW YORK (CBSNews) — The Powerball jackpot just got a lot bigger after there were no grand prize winners in Saturday’s (Aug. 12) drawing.

The top prize is now a whopping $430 million, with that number expected to rise before the next drawing on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

Five people in four states — including New York — matched five numbers to win a $1 million prize.

Saturday’s winning numbers were:

20, 24, 26, 35, 49

Powerball: 19

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in about 292 million, according to the Powerball website.