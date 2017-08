× Sallisaw: Central Public Schools Closed Monday

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — ┬áCentral Public Schools, in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, will be closed on Monday (Aug. 14).

Central Public Schools Superintendent Larry Henson made the decision Sunday (Aug. 13) afternoon.

“Due to heavy rainfall and the train derailment on Central High Road, Central schools will be closed tomorrow, August 14, 2017,” according to their website.