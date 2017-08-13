SKY5 Exclusive: Sallisaw Train Derailment Aerial Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) -- A train derailment occurred early on Sunday morning on August 13th near Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

SKY5 captured this aerial footage from over the accident site.

In addition to other cargo, the train was carrying liquid propane as seen from the aerial footage. Locals tell 5NEWS that they were evacuated earlier on Sunday due to hazardous material. Central School in Sallisaw has closed for Monday.

Emergency management has told 5NEWS additional evacuations are possible as a precaution when the time comes to remove the derailed cars from the accident site.

Over 6" of rain fell in Sallisaw with the overnight storms.