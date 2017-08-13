× Sunday’s Rain Totals

The heaviest rain late Saturday into Sunday morning fell across Eastern Oklahoma and was very localized to Sequoyah County.

The Oklahoma Mesonet site in Sallisaw recorded 6.02″ within the last 12 hours.

Totals diminished significantly away from Sallisaw. In Roland, rain totals were around 1.67″ while Poteau pick up only .95″.

Here were the recent totals in Arkansas:

Fort Smith: 1.26″

Fayetteville: 1.48″

NW Regional: 0.38″

Additional rainfall is likely more flash flooding a possibility into the upcoming workweek.

-Garrett