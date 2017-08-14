Benefits of Cutting Sugar Out Of Your Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Slashing your sugar intake could help boost your health - in just two weeks!

A new study said cutting back on the sweet stuff may lead to quicker weight loss and lowered risk of health complications.

According to research published the American Osteopathic Journal, high fructose corn syrup actually accelerates sugar conversion to fat; increasing the chances of obesity, fatty liver disease, and type-2 diabetes.

The study suggests eliminating sugar from your food is easier than counting calories or dieting when it comes to living a healthier life.