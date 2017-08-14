× Central School In Sallisaw Cancels Classes Through Wednesday Following Train Derailment

SALLISAW (KFSM) — Central School will be closed through at least Wednesday (Aug. 16) said Larry Henson, superintendent of Central Schools.

The school closed following a train derailment on Sunday (Aug. 13) after 6 inches of water rained down on Sallisaw overnight.

The tanker cars on the train overturned, and at least seven were carrying propane, according to Union Pacific Railroad officials. Several people were also evacuated from the area due to potential contamination from hazardous materials.

School officials said they are working with Union Pacific Railroad to provide up-to-date information to parents and students.

Union Pacific crews are at the derailment sight now trying to clean up the overturned cars.