Former Razorback Remembers Coach Frank Broyles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- For most of his life, Scott Bull said he admired Coach Frank Broyles and the work he did.

Bull played for Broyles from 1971 to the 1976 Cotton Bowl

His respect for the coach started years earlier in Greenville, Mississippi.

Bull said he couldn't start to talk about Broyles without bringing up his dad.

When he was younger, Bull and his father would have to listen to games in their car because they could not get it in the house.

Eventually, that same coach they desired to listen to came to their home asking Bull to be a Razorback.

“Coach Broyles was the University of Arkansas to me, he was the Razorbacks," Bull said.

During his time on the team, he said he made a lot of memories with Broyles, but none of them negative.

“I don’t remember a discouraging thing that he ever said to me my whole life," Bull said. "He was always encouraging and for young men that’s important. He always found the best in people and he brought it out.”

Even after he graduated, Bull still sought out coaching from Broyles.

This time though, the plays were not to make a touchdown but to succeed in life.

Bull said it wasn't uncommon for him to call up Broyles to see if he wanted to grab a bite to eat.

"And he would always be ready," Bull said. "Yeah, busy man but he always had time for all his players.”

Bull said the last time he talked to Broyles, they just talked about old stories.

He said Broyles just wanted to talk about some of the funnier moments they shared.

Bull knew about his coach's health problems, but also knew he lived a full and beautiful life.

He still had this to say to the man that helped him get to where he is today.

“Thank you, thank you for caring about me and helping me become a better person," Bull said.

Bull is now the CEO of Pace Industries and said Broyles did so much during his time here that will not be forgotten.