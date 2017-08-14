× Garrett’s Blog: Cloudy & Rainy Monday; Unsettled All Week

A stationary front located across Arkansas and Oklahoma continues to cause unsettled weather across our area with cloudy skies and frequent rain chances.

On Monday, 0.40″ of rain has fallen in Fayetteville and 0.25″ in Fort Smith.

Temperatures continue to trend unusually cool for August with highs in the 70s to near 80º.

Normal highs this time of year range from 90º-95º.

TUESDAY 7AM: Unsettled weather is expected to continue into Tuesday morning with scattered showers once again developing along the stationary boundary.

We may see a small lull in the rainfall on Wednesday followed but another round of storms Wednesday night into Thursday and still another complex late Thursday into Friday.

-Garrett