× Jerry Jones Talks About Longtime Friend, Coach Frank Broyles

It’s hard to separate Jerry Jones and Frank Broyles when talking about the biggest names in Arkansas Razorbacks’ history.

Broyles was the head coach for the 1964 national champion football team while Jerry Jones was a member of that squad.

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys issued the following statement after the passing of his longtime fried:

“This is an immeasurable loss of a man whose personality and presence touched millions of athletes, students, coaches and fans for more than seven decades—a man whose spirit and impact on lives will continue to be felt for generations to come.

Coach Broyles was a life changing influence for me both from a personal and professional perspective.

He taught me, and he taught all of his players, how to be prepared for the fourth quarter, both on the field and in life. He then displayed to all of us how to handle that fourth quarter with the care and devotion he so lovingly provided for his wife Barbara as she faced Alzheimer’s in her final years.

He was the singular most important man of sports in the history of the State of Arkansas, and his impact on the game of football across our country was just as significant. As a coaching innovator, he introduced the I formation to the game. He brought mathematical concepts to the strategy of football by always looking for numerical advantages in blocking schemes. He also artfully shaped the early careers of so many assistant coaches who moved on to build successful programs of their own as head coaches.

The Frank Broyles Award is so aptly named, because no one knew how to identify and develop quality assistant coaches better than Coach Broyles. To mention just a few, men such as Barry Switzer, Johnny Majors, Jimmy Johnson, Fred Akers, and Doug Dickey all benefited from his teachings and talent.

He was a man with a wonderful mind and a charming personality to match. He combined those gifts to become a game-changing ambassador for college football, sharing his insight and wisdom with millions of viewers on ABC’s Saturday afternoon games. He did so with a common and colorful touch that could reach and educate all fans—regardless of the level of their own personal knowledge of the sport. His voice and his presence on television made a huge contribution to the growth and popularity of our sports on the college level.

As an athletic director, he was a visionary, a pioneer, and a leader among his peers. He first developed the concept of priority seating for football and basketball games, based upon financial donations to the program. That sent collegiate athletics onto the path of being self-sustainable, and capable of subsidizing all of the athletic teams at a major university.

Outside of my father, Frank Broyles was the most influential man in my life. My thoughts and sincere best wishes are with his family today, and our loss, is shared by millions. Coach Broyles’ name, his legacy, and spirit will continue to guide and grow collegiate athletics in this country for as long as young men and women aspire to compete and prosper from all of the virtues and life lessons that athletic competition provides.”