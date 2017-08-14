Old Faces In New Places Look To Lead Lavaca To Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAVACA (KFSM)--Starting his senior year at Lavaca, there were some things Ryan Dockery knew.

"We’ve been running (our offense) for four years, I hope we can run it."

Others came as a surprise.

"Coming into the season I thought I was going to be the running back."

But then the Golden Arrow quarterback decided to focus on basketball, and Doc, as his teammates call him, had to step up and take over the role.

"I’m having to motivate guys constantly, when something goes wrong they look to me. I have to keep that sort of attitude of never giving up."

This kind of leadership is par for the course with Doc. He also fills the role of student council president, and makes on camera morning announcements every day. His campaign caused a stir when his opponent's campaign manager accused him of stealing their idea to bring in donuts.

"I didn't know what the big deal was," says Doc. "Who doesn't want two donuts?"

Lavaca also has a new defensive coordinator this year, so with much of the focus on leaning a new defense this off-season, having a senior who could fill the role at quarterback was a blessing for head coach Brian Schlinker.

"Everyone likes to win, but Dockery’s the kind of kids that hates to lose, so to put the ball in his hands really makes me comfortable."

The former running back is still adjusting to his new role

"It's different. I hand the ball off and, I mean, it’s not up to me anymore. It’s up to them, all I can do is motivate them."

But he doesn’t lack confidence.

"I have a checklist of schools I want to beat," says the senior. "I don’t know why we can’t win a state championship, honestly."

Lavaca kicks off their season at Gentry on September 1st. The players on the field will look familiar, even if the positions are different. No word yet on if donuts will be served.