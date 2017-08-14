× Police: Poteau City Council Member Arrested, Facing Drug Charges

POTEAU (KFSM) — Panama police said a Poteau city council member was arrested over the weekend on an outstanding warrant and is now facing drug charges.

Officers said Joe David White had a traffic warrant out of Heavener for failure to appear and pay a fine.

During the traffic stop, police said they also found a loaded gun, so White is also facing a charge of possession of a loaded firearm. Officers said White told them he had a concealed carry permit, but he did not produce one.

White is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.