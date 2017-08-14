Simple Simon’s Pizza, Other Sallisaw Businesses Affected By Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW (KFSM)—Several businesses in Sallisaw are dealing with flood damage following all the recent rain.

Simple Simon’s Pizza had more than half a foot of water inside. The water outside was knee-deep.

“The big problem would’ve been getting water in our electrical system, and we’re very fortunate we didn’t have that issue at all,” said Harold Powell, owner of Simple Simon's Pizza.

Powell has been in business for 27 years.

“This is the first time this has happened,” he said.

Workers had to tear out the soppy carpet and air out all the booths. Fans and de-humidifiers are air drying everything out. In the meantime, employees are sanitizing everything and replacing all the food they had to throw away.

“You don’t take any shortcuts in this at all,” Powell said.

He estimated that he had up to $20,000 worth of damage.

“We didn’t have any flood insurance,” Powell said.

The dining area at Simple Simon’s will be closed the rest of the week. Powell said he hopes to re-open by the weekend. Customers can still use the drive-thru and order carry out.

“It’s one of those things,” Powell said. “You trust God to take care of you, and he always does.”

At least two other businesses on Cherokee Avenue were affected as well.

Sallisaw Inn had to evacuate 15 guests as water started approaching its building.

The manager of El Toro Mexican Restaurant said about an inch of water got inside, but everything is now back to normal.