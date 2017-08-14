Fayetteville Police: Two Arrested After Drug Task Force Finds 4.2 Pounds Of Meth

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Two people are facing drug charges after they were arrested on Saturday (Aug. 12) with 4.2 pounds of methamphetamine, Fayetteville police said.

Cornelious Cox, 33, and Dominique McKinney, 20, both of Fayetteville, are facing charges of drug trafficking, and several counts of possession of controlled substance, according to an incident report. Cox is also facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance.

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force had been investigating Cox over the past month after confidential informants purchased methamphetamine from him, the report states. On Saturday, officers arrested Cox after he drove his vehicle behind a business along S. Beechwood Avenue in Fayetteville.

McKinney was a passenger in the vehicle, and her seat was leaned all the way back to cover a green backpack, which contained drugs and cash.

During a search of Cox’s home and vehicle, officers found nearly 4.2 pounds of meth, 2 grams of cocaine, 19.5 grams of marijuana, several scales, oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, a pistol, ammunition, and more than $32,000.

The two were arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.