× Two Young Children, Adult In Critical Condition After ATV Overturns In LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — Two young children were injured when an ATV in which they were riding overturned on Monday (Aug. 14).

A 2-year-old and 5-year-old were riding in a Polaris Ranger driven by a 27-year-old woman along Highline Road, west of Spiro, when their ATV flipped, said Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.

All three were rushed to a hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Officers on scene said they believe the ATV had a flat tire, and when the low tire warning came on, the woman drove to the side of the road to pull over. They said they believe the tire caught on something and caused the vehicle to flip over.

Spiro and Panama police, and LeFlore County deputies are investigating the accident.

This is a developing story.