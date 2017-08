VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren police are searching for two men who are accused of using a stolen debit card.

The men are accused of using a stolen debit card shortly after it was stolen from inside a vehicle in Van Buren, according to a Facebook post from the Van Buren Police Department. The car was parked inside a garage when the card was stolen.

Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the two men should contact the Van Buren Police Department at 479-471-5095.