Dress For Success officials say the new location at 703 N. Thompson St. in Springdale reflects the growing number of women being served by the organization.

The group's mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing support, professional attire and developmental tools to help them thrive at both work and life.

Dress For Success is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.