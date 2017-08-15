× Franklin & Johnson Counties Hit With Flooding Following Storms

FRANKLIN/ JOHNSON COUNTIES (KFSM) — Franklin and Johnson Counties were hit with early morning flooding Tuesday (Aug. 15) following thunderstorms that rolled through the area overnight.

According to Ozark Mayor, T.R. McNutt, a bridge on 29th street in Ozark is currently flooded, as well as the city park.

In Clarksville, a parked car was submerged off Cherry Street. According to Josh Johnston with the Johnson County Emergency Management, no one was in the vehicle during the flood, and the water has receded quite a bit. Johnston also told 5NEWS that there is still some flooding on roads in rural areas.

“Remember to turn around don’t drown if you see a road is flooded. It will clear shortly, so be patient,” Johnston said.

Franklin County is under a flash flood warning until 9:15 a.m., Johnson County is under a flash flood warning until 10:15 a.m., and Crawford County is under a flash flood warning until 9:15 a.m.