Garrett’s Blog: The Eclipse Where You Live

The Eclipse Where You Live
The much anticipated Solar Eclipse less than a week away on Monday August 21st.
The Totality of the Eclipse follows a path across Missouri and Tennessee.
The Solar Eclipse is caused by the Moon between the Earth and the Sun casting a shadow on the Earth.
Locally, the extent of the eclipse ranges from 89% to 93%.
Here’s a look at the times to expect the eclipse where you live as well as the percentage of the Sun that will be blocked.
100% Totality: Kansas City/North Central Missouri
93% Eclipse: Bella Vista, Bentonville, & Huntsville
92% Eclipse: Fayetteville,
91% Eclipse: Clarksville, Ozark
90% Eclipse: Fort Smith, Van Buren, Sallisaw, Booneville
89% Eclipse: Waldron, Poteau