× Huntsville School District To Begin Random Drug Testing Students

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — Huntsville Public Schools will begin drug testing some of their students.

The district’s board of directors approved a random drug testing policy, which will be implemented during the 2017-18 school year.

Students in grades 7-12 who are involved in extracurricular activities are eligible for the random drug testing, as are student drivers.

The drug tests will be conducted monthly via a lottery system, and 2-15 percent of the eligible “student pool” will be tested.

Students will face repercussions for positive drug tests. However, none of the repercussions will affect the students academically.

For the first positive tests, students in athletics or extracurricular activities will be placed on probation and be suspended for 10 percent of the season of their extracurricular activity. Student drivers will not be allowed to park on campus for 20 days, and will be allowed to park there again only after presenting a clean drug test.

Penalties go up for subsequent offenses, culminating in permanent suspension from extracurricular activities and parking on campus.

All students who test positive for illegal substances will be recommended for drug counseling, which will lower suspension periods for the first offense.