Huntsville School District Votes For Drug Testing Policy For Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) -- The Huntsville school board voted unanimously Monday (Aug. 14) to approve a new drug testing policy for this school year. Under the policy, any student in grade 7th-12th who plays a sport, drives to school or is involved in a school activity will be placed in a pool for mandatory random drug testing.

Huntsville athletic director Tommy Tice said the new policy is about prevention and rehabilitation.

"We're not wanting to catch kids on drugs, we're wanting to give a better reason to say no," Tice said.

The program will cost an estimated $3,000 to $7,000 a year. Several parents agreed that it will be money well spent and is something the school district needs.

Tasha St. Clair has a 17-year-old daughter at the school and wants to keep her safe. "I'm actually for the new drug policies I really hope, hoping that they'll stick with trying to get the random drug test."

Neighboring school districts Rogers and Fayetteville both have random drug testing policies in place, while Bentonville and Springdale schools say they don't see a need for one.

The school district plans to start testing at least 2 to 15 percent of students depending on the size of the pool by Oct. 1.