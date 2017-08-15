× Johnson County Deputies Investigate Death Of Man Reported Missing After Fishing Trip

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — Johnson County deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a Johnson County creek.

On Friday (Aug. 11) a woman reported that her husband, Andres Perez-Arce, did not return from a fishing trip, according to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies found Perez-Arce’s vehicle in the area around Hartman bridge, and after searching the area, they found some of his tackle and fishing gear by the creek.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office dive team found Perez-Arce’s body around 4:30 a.m. the following morning, the release states.

Perez-Arce’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. However, no foul play is suspected.