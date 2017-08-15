Mansfield Gears Up For Second Year Under Bentley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD (KFSM)--Last year Craig Bentley had only six weeks to prepare his new team for the season. Now in his second year, Bentley had an entire offseason to work on turning the program around.

"Last year we come in and we were put in a tough situation," said Bentley. "I really believe this program was on the brink of falling apart the seniors and group did a great job last year to push through. We finished that season with a lot of momentum we got our participation up the kids attitudes have been great all year."

The Tigers numbers have steadily increased, going from around 20 this time last year to nearly 30 heading into this fall. Mansfield believes the improvement in numbers will make them more competitive.

"If somebody goes out we got somebody to step in," said Mansfield senior Brennan James. "He works just as hard and is just as good as the person before him."

During the offseason the Tigers worked on not only building strength in the weight room, but also in the classroom working on their football IQ’s.

"We got them in the classroom," said Bentley. "Try to teach them fundamentals we tried to teach them how to watch film teach them how to break down a defense how to break down an offense."

The community has even rallied behind Bentley and the Tiger and believe that Mansfield football is getting back on track.

"You would have thought we went 8-2 last year," said Bentley. "Because, the school board and community has really gotten behind us. So everyone is really fired up for where we are heading with this program."

Mansfield will open their season on the road, facing Waldron September 1st at 7:00 pm.m