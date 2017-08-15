Newly Renovated Music Venue Set To Open Soon In Downtown Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The former Masonic Temple building in downtown Fort Smith is undergoing renovations and will be opening soon.

The 53,000 square foot building has now been renamed to Temple Live, and will be a live concert venue, event space and private club capable of holding 1,200 people.

Organizers tell 5NEWS the new venue will be a great addition to downtown Fort Smith.

"You will see a lot of talent here," said Michael Brown with Temple Live. "The lineup now consists of Joe Nichols on August 25th, The Charlie Daniels Band on the 29th of September, Dwight Yoakam is October 1st and Willie Nelson is November 16th."

The Masonic Temple first opened in 1929, three weeks before the Stock Market crashed. The temple previously belonged to the Freemasons until the Beaty Capital Group bought it in November of 2014. The building was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1992.

"I think people are excited to get in the building. A lot of people have lived here their whole lives and they've never been in the building, much less to see talent like this in a room like this," Brown said.

