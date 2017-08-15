× Pea Ridge Police Warn Residents After Thieves Steal Guns From Unlocked Cars

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Pea Ridge police are sharing a warning: Lock your vehicles.

Officers have had three reports from people who’ve said they had firearms stolen from inside their unlocked vehicles, according to a department post.

There were several other people who reported that thieves rifled through their unlocked vehicles.

Officers ask gun owners to keep all firearms in a secure location.

Anyone who has information about the thefts or suspects should contact the Pea Ridge Police Department at 479-451-0328.