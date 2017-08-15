× Poteau Police: Driver Uninjured After Train Clips Front Of Pickup Truck

POTEAU (KFSM) — Police are investigating a train vs. car accident in Poteau on Tuesday morning (Aug. 15).

A Kansas City Southern train clipped the front of a pickup truck that was traveling through the intersection, said Greg Russell, assistant police chief of Poteau Police Department.

Luckily the driver of the truck, Richard McBride, 60, of Fanshawe, Oklahoma, was not injured when the train hit his vehicle, tearing the hood off his truck.

McBride was traveling west, while the train was going south, Russell said. There are no cross bars or lights at the intersection, which is at South Railroad and Airport Road.

There have been several other train and car collisions in the area.