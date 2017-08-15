Sequoyah County Commissioner Says Flooding Could Be “Detrimental” To Budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW (KFSM) -- Flash flooding took quite a toll in the Central Community of Sequoyah County on Sunday (Aug. 13).

"The final number of swift water rescues that day was 17. We had the Sallisaw Fire Department out. We had the rural fire departments out. I can't say enough about those folks. I mean, they get paid nothing to come out here and risk their lives to come out here and save these people," Jim Rogers, district 3 county commissioner said. "By far, this is probably the worst flood we've seen in my 7 years as county commissioner."

Now that the damage has been done, crews have had time to evaluate the damage to county roads.

Rogers said they are coming across more damaged roads each day and can't provide a total number affected as of yet. He did say the damage to roads is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. He said he may ask the state of Oklahoma for a one time emergency fund since the state does not meet the threshold to receive federal dollars.

"If we don't get any help this will set us back a couple of years monies that we have set aside for other projects," Rogers said. "We are going to have to utilize that to fix what's in front of us. It could be detrimental to our district, but we will do what we can," Rogers said.