SALLISAW (KFSM) – Things were a bit of a struggle for Sallisaw Central in 2016 as the Tigers stumbled to a 1-8 season. Not only has 2017 brought a chance at redemption for Jeremy Thompson’s squad, it also brings 18 returning starters back into the mix.

The Tigers return nine starters on both sides of the football as they get set for another season in the A-8 District. Catch coach Thompson’s full interview below as he previews the 2017 season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video