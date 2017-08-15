× Tulsa Man Facing Charges For Allegedly Trafficking 2 Pounds Of Meth Into Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — An Oklahoma man is facing several drug charges after allegedly trafficking methamphetamine into Sebastian County.

Angelo Harrington, 34, of Tulsa, is facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, conspiracy to deliver meth, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release.

Harrington was taken into custody after arriving at a Barling residence, the release states. During a search, investigators found nearly $4,000 in cash, about 2 pounds of meth, heroin, prescription pills, cocaine and a 9 mm handgun.

The drugs were estimated to be worth about $90,000.

Harrington was arrested as part of a joint investigation by the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Barling Police, and the 12th and 21st Drug Task Force.

Harrington was taken to the Sebastian County Detention Center.