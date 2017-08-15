U of A Faculty Seek Answers About New Campus Carry Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- Many faculty members from the University of Arkansas attended a forum Tuesday night (Aug. 15) to learn more about the new campus carry law scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 1.

Many still have questions concerning the law and what they are legally allowed to do.

“How do we change the way that we teach classes?" faculty member Michael Pierce asked. "How do staff members change the way they interact with students?”

These and many other questions were asked to a panel of law enforcement officials.

The event was put on by the American Federation of State County Municipal Employees, the union that represents the university faculty.

Stephen Boss is a member of that group as well as a professor on campus.

He said when he first heard about the law, he opposed it.

Now he said they need to learn as much as they can to fully understand the law.

“I’ve been here for 22 years and never felt unsafe on the campus," Boss said. "But the time for that discussion is long past. This law was debated for a number of years in our state. The legislature saw fit to pass the law and we’re here to help our employees accommodate the law as it goes into effect in two weeks.”

The law enforcement officials answering questions tried to answer as much as they could.

They told the crowd that there would be some questions they simply would not have an answer to because work is still being done on the state level.

Pierce said he was just happy to see support from the administration after faculty members voiced their concern.

He said communication is the best thing for all of them as this law slowly becomes a reality.

“We’re at the point now where it’s about implementation and I think all of us can come together and realize that communication is essential for this to be implemented in a way that promotes workplace safety," Pierce.

Law enforcement told the faculty members that they will continue to inform them and the students about what the law allows.