Federal Court Rules Arkansas Can Halt Planned Parenthood Funding

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A federal appeals court ruled that Arkansas can halt Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

In 2015, Gov. Asa Hutchinson directed the Arkansas Department of Human Services to end a contract with Planned Parenthood through the Arkansas Medicaid program, essentially cutting off state funding to the reproductive health organization.

The decision came after an anti-abortion group shared videos, which reportedly appeared to show the organization selling fetal tissue for profit. Planned Parenthood, however, maintained that it did not profit from the fetal tissue that it donated to medical researchers.

The Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a district court’s preliminary injunction blocking the state from cutting off Medicaid funding for patients who received services through Planned Parenthood.

The plaintiffs, three patients, claimed that suspending funding violated Medicaid’s “free choice of provider” provision.

The court ruled that patients didn’t have the right to sue over the medical provider. The court found that there are other qualified providers available that provide the same services, and while the state can’t steer patients to or from one provider, individuals have “no right to a particular provider the state has decertified.”