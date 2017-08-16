Fort Smith Police Searching For Theft Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing $300 worth of merchandise from a Walmart earlier this summer.

The woman pictured allegedly left the Walmart Supercenter on North 62nd Street with the merchandise around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, according to a department press release.

Store employees were able to get the merchandise back before the woman left. However, she took off in a white, late-model Nissan before police arrived.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is urged to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-701-5100 or call 78-CRIME.