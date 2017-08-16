Fort Smith Skateboard And Bicycle Park Could Be Built On Riverfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- People who live in Fort Smith could soon see a skateboard and bicycle park go in downtown on the riverfront.

A proposed $600,00 bicycle and skateboard park is being discussed by the Central Business Improvement District, according to city leaders.

The proposed idea would go on the riverfront where the flag pole and monument marking the original site of the Marshals Museum.

Marshal Museum leaders say the purchase of land is in the works right now. Fort Smith City Board of Directors would have to approve the purchase of the land since the city would be the purchaser.

The Marshals Museum still has a opening date of September 2019.

"2017 has been a great year for us. We have over 60 percent of our fundraising goal met with roughly $35 million on the books, roughly $24 million to go," said Alice Alt, Vice President of Development for the Fort Smith Marshals Museum. "We got great strategy in place to try and obtain these goals. Here in the near future August, September you'll start seeing some site work happening."