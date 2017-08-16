× OG&E Finds Error That Led To Higher Than Average Electric Bills

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — After several complaints of higher electric bills during the months of June and July, OG&E told SmartHours customers that they experienced a technical error that sent an incorrect price to customers.

In an release posted to their website, OG&E said nine days in the months of June and July were designated and billed at a higher rate as Tier 4 days, and those days should have been billed at a lower rate as Tier 3 days. The company said they are working with the staff of the Arkansas Public Service Commission to determine the best way to credit SmartHours customer accounts.

The company said beginning the week of Aug. 21, they will issue a credit that reflects the difference between the higher Tier 4 rate you were charged and the lower Tier 3 rate you should have been charged.

OG&E asks that you watch your mail box for a letter that will provide you with more information including the amount of your refund, which will be credited to an upcoming bill.